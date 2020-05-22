Three teens held in new Amsterdam Oost gay bashing attack

Another gay couple was attacked in Amsterdam Oost on Thursday evening. One man was stabbed with a piece of glass, injuring his arm. Three teenagers were arrested, the police said on Twitter.

The incident happened on J.C. van Epenstraat. According to AT5, the victims were in a canoe when the perpetrators started shouting insults at them due to their sexual orientation. When they went to the side to address the teens, they were attacked.

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The teenager suspected of stabbing the man is 14-years-old, according to NOS. The other two suspects are 14 and 15.

The police are investigating.

This is the third incident of a gay couple being harassed and attacked in Amsterdam since Easter.