Third suspect arrested for harassing gay couple in Amsterdam

A 21-year-old man from Amsterdam was arrested for harassing a gay couple as they walked hand-in-hand to a supermarket in Amsterdam on Easter Sunday, April 12. He is the third suspect to be arrested, the police confirmed to RTL Nieuws.

According to the couple's lawyer Sebas Diekstra, the suspect is a scooter driver who spat on the couple. He too said that this is the third arrest in the case. He called it "particularly good work" by the police. "I can only be satisfied," Diekstra said to the broadcaster.

The couple, Daniel and Fabio, were twice harassed in Amsterdam in a month, on April 12 and on May 10. The latest arrest is for the incident on Easter Sunday. A group of teenagers threatened and insulted the couple. They fled when the police arrived, but two later came back and spat on the two men. A 15-year-old boy later turned himself in at a police station. And a 20-year-old man was arrested two weeks after the attack, when the police recognized him on the street.

The two incidents had a major impact on the couple, Diekstra said to RTL Nieuws. "It is still quite hard for Fabio and Daniel, they do not dare go out on the streets," he said.