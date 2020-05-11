Gay couple attacked for second time on Amsterdam street

A gay couple was harassed and assaulted by a group of people in Amsterdam Oost, their lawyer Sebas Diekstra said on Twitter on Monday. This was the second time that this couple was attacked in Amsterdam - they were also harassed over Easter weekend. According to the lawyer, the attack was again prompted by them walking hand-in-hand.

The group first shouted remarks at the couple and then assaulted one of the men, the lawyer said. They attacked him from behind, kicking him to the ground. "The police were quickly at the scene, breaking up off the attack and the group fled," Diekstra said. One person was held by the police, according to the lawyer.

The couple immediately wanted to press assault charges, but the police told them that this could not happen at the scene because they were too busy, the lawyer said. The couple was told to go to a police station on Thursday.

The two men were also verbally attacked, threatened and spat on outside a Lidl store on April 18th. A 15-year-old boy later turned himself in at a police station. .