Police in Amsterdam said they were investigating the content of a video distributed on social media showing one member of a group of men attacking two men who were holding hands. The date the video was shot is unknown, but it was seen on social media platform Threads earlier this week.

In the video, one of the two men is wearing a t-shirt, and the other a tank top, as they walk down the Kerkstraat in Amsterdam Centrum. They are then accosted by a group of five men, including the person who shot the video.

The group verbally harasses them as one approaches the victims. He then strikes out with an open palm at the head of the man in the tank top, and jogs down the street trying to kick him. He then rejoins his friends who walk off, appearing to laugh.

“The police are investigating the video and have taken into account that it is anti-gay violence,” police said in a statement. So far, police have not been able to connect the video to an existing victim’s statement or a report filed by police officers.

The video was published on Threads, but was quickly taken down as people began commenting on the video. Before it was taken down, the post with the video was captured and re-distributed on X and other websites.

This was a “cowardly” act, said human rights activist Margriet Veeger, who co-chairs the Amsterdam branch of LGBTQI advocacy group COC Nederland. She told Parool, “So you cannot walk hand in hand with your partner in the inclusive city of Amsterdam? That video makes it clear what has been going on for some time,” Veeger continued.

“You always have to pay attention. It is intimidating, and it is why the municipality of Amsterdam to really be on top of this. Because despite all good intentions, an inclusive city will take some time.”

Police said on Tuesday that they very much want to speak with the victims, the offenders, or anyone else who knows about the incident. “In a city like Amsterdam you should be able to be who you want to be. If you experience anti-gay violence, know that you can always contact the police and these types of matters are taken very seriously.”