Suspect shot in leg during Hague arrest

Police officers in The Hague shot a man in his leg while arresting him on Honthorststraat during the early hours of Wednesday morning. The man was taken to hospital for treatment, the police said on Twitter.

The police responded to Honthorststraat after a noise complaint, a police spokesperson said to newspaper AD. At the involved home, responding officers found a man holding a stabbing weapon. They tried to speak to the man, but eventually had to call in an arrest team, the spokesperson said.

Witnesses told the newspaper that the entire street was cordoned off after the shooting.

The Rijksrecherche, the department that handles internal investigations at government services like the police, is investigating the shooting. This is standard procedure whenever an officer fires their service weapon.