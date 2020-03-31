Missing father found days after 4 found dead including his children

By Zack Newmark on March 31, 2020 - 17:02
Onur K., 33, missing after his two children, their mother, and grandmother were found dead in Etten Leur
Onur K., 33, missing after his two children, their mother, and grandmother were found dead in Etten Leur. March 29, 2020PolitiePolitie

Police say they have found the 33-year-old man wanted in connection with the deaths of his two children, their mother, and their grandmother. Authorities were searching for Onur K. after the four were found dead in their home in Etten-Leur, Noord-Brabant on Saturday evening.

The announcement was made just before 4 p.m. by police working in the Breda district. Officers would only say that the man was found in Etten-Leur, but no other details were immediately available.

K. was not identified as a suspect by police when authorities said they were searching for him. They said they were concerned about his well-being considering the discovery in the home, and by releasing personal information about him and photographs they thought they could find him more quickly.

It started on Saturday at about 6 p.m. with a report of a foul odor coming from the house on Dasseburcht in the Noord-Brabant town. "It was not clear to the police officers who first arrived on scene what had happened in the house. For their own safety, they had the fire department come out to take measurements," police said about the incident.

Surviving family members and neighbors were shocked by what had happened in the neighborhood. They called what happened "horrible", recalling fond memories of the small children playing out in front of the home.

Of the arrest, Etten-Leur mayor Miranda de Vries said, "Good to hear that the suspect was arrested," adding praise for police officers on the case."Perhaps - aside from this great tragedy - this also brings peace to people who were frightened."

