Urgent alert for missing father after family of four was found dead

By Zack Newmark on March 29, 2020 - 15:08
Onur Kandemir, 33, missing after his two children, their mother, and grandmother were found dead in Etten Leur
Onur Kandemir, 33, missing after his two children, their mother, and grandmother were found dead in Etten Leur. March 29, 2020PolitiePolitie

Police issued an alert on Sunday for 33-year-old Onur Kandemir, wanted for questioning after four people were found killed in a home including his two young children. The mother of the children and their grandmother were also found dead in the Etten-Leur home on Saturday evening.

Authorities did not immediately identify Kandemir as a suspect. "We are also concerned about his well-being," police said. "For this reason, we are also publishing his photo to find him as soon as possible."

Police wanted anyone with information about Kandemir's whereabouts, or who can shed light on the family's life, to quickly contact them.

Residents in the neighborhood were reportedly shocked by the grizzly discovery. It started with a report of a foul odor coming from the house on Dasseburcht in the Noord-Brabant town. "It was not clear to the police officers who first arrived on scene what had happened in the house. For their own safety, they had the fire department come out to take measurements," police said.

The fire department responded just after 6:10 p.m., and soon after more police were dispatched to the scene.

Forensic investigators combed through the home to collect evidence through the night and into Sunday. Police canvassed the block, speaking with area residents to try and piece together what happened.

