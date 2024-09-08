The Netherlands has offered shelter to opposition leader Edmundo González after the elections in Venezuela, Minister Caspar Veldkamp (Foreign Affairs) told the media. This happened at the "urgent request" of González. The Venezuelan opposition leader seemed to be going to win the elections, but the incumbent president, Nicolás Maduro, was declared the winner without any evidence being provided.

González is now on his way to Spain, where he has been granted political asylum.

In Venezuela, protests have arisen because of the election results, to which the authorities have responded with violence. "In addition to demonstrators, members of the Venezuelan opposition also fear for their safety," Veldkamp said. "A number of them have been arrested since the elections, and some have not been heard from since then."

González, who the Netherlands sees as the legitimate election winner, contacted the Dutch embassy door the day after the elections, Veldkamp reports. An arrest warrant was issued for González, and he disappeared from public view. Now, it turns out that he was hiding at the Dutch embassy. After consulting with a small group of civil servants at the department, the minister gave the green light, according to RTL. At his request, Veldkamp had decided "to provide hospitality for as long as necessary."

In early September, however, González indicated he wanted to leave the embassy. Veldkamp then began discussions with him "about the situation in Venezuela, the importance of the work of the opposition, and the transition to democracy." Veldkamp also emphasized the country's "continued hospitality." "Nevertheless," González indicated that he wanted to leave to "continue his fight from Spain," the minister said.

"The Kingdom of the Netherlands remains committed to human rights and the restoration of democracy and the rule of law in Venezuela," Veldkamp told RTL.