Three Dutch seriously hurt in van accident in Germany

Six Dutch people were hurt when their van crashed on the A57 near Goch in Germany on Thursday morning. Three of the victims were seriously hurt, two of which are in critical condition, RTL Nieuws reports.

The accident happened at around 7:00 a.m. on Thursday while the van was trying to overtake a truck. The van hit the truck and ended up on its side, newspaper AD reports.

A helicopter was dispatched to take the injured to hospital.

The A57 towards Cologne was closed for multiple hours.

Goch is located just over the German border, near Boxmeer in Noord-Brabant.