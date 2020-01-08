New Year's murder: Zwolle man shot after leaving a party

Henk Wolters, 52-year-old man who was shot dead on Buitengasthuisstraat in Zwolle on New Year's Eve, was shot as he walked home from a party, the police revealed on Opsporing Verzocht. The dying man was found over an hour after the police believe he was shot.

Wolters was found injured on Buitengasthuisstraat, the street where he lived, at around 9:40 p.m. on December 31st. Trace evidence investigation and witness statements led the police to believe that the man was shot at around 8:25 p.m. - local residents heard loud bangs around this time, but as it was New Year's Eve, thought it was fireworks.

Responding emergency workers tried to resuscitate the injured man, who was also suffering from hypothermia by the time he was found, but it was to no avail. He died at the scene.

The police know that Wolters attended a party and arrived on his home street at around 8:25 p.m. Investigators want to know more about what the man did on that day and call on anyone with information to come forward.

Wolters had a criminal record, to the extent that neighbors told RTV Oost that they always suspected something like this would happen, but the police cannot yet say whether his criminal past played a role in his murder.