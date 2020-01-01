Man, 52, shot dead in Zwolle

A 52-year-old man was shot and killed on Buitengasthuisstraat in Zwolle on Tuesday evening. The police are looking for the perpetrator or perpetrators, a spokesperson for the Oost-Nederland police said to NU.nl.

According to the spokesperson, police officers responded to the scene after a report of a stabbing. "A person saw someone lying on the street." But at the scene, they quickly determined that the man had been shot.

First responders tried to resuscitate the victim, but it was to no avail. He died at the scene.

Police officers in bulletproof vests were deployed to Buitengasthuisstraat to investigate. The area was cordoned off with police tape.

At this stage nothing is known about the motive for this murder.