The road safety effects of Amsterdam lowering the speed limit to 30 kilometers per hour may not be known yet, but it is clear that the lower speed limit is turning into a bit of a speeding ticket gold mine. From May to August, 39,030 fines were issued in Amsterdam on 30 km/h roads, amounting to around 320 fines per day, AT5 reported based on figures from the Central Judicial Collection Agency (CJIB).

Speed cameras in the city registered 61,556 violations between May and August. These include both 30 km/h and 50 km/h roads. Amsterdam started enforcing the 30 km/h speed limit with fines in May.

The largest number of fines came from Stadhouderskade at the intersection with Leidseplein toward Nassaukade. 9.838 fines were issued there. The speed camera at the bicycle crossing on Postjesweg recorded 6,184 violations, and the one at Meibergdreef at the Paasheuvelweg exit recorded 6,068.

On a 30 km/h road, you’ll only get a fine once you’re 7 kilometers per hour or more above the speed limit. That fine is 58 euros. The fine for driving 50 on a 30 km/h round is 266 euros.

The CJIB could not yet say how much money the speeding fines have yielded. It will release the average fine amount at the end of the year. “In 2023, it was 68.78 euros. We know that the amount of fines has increased this year,” the CJIB said.