Starting today, the speed limit on most roads in Amsterdam will be lowered to a maximum of 30 kilometers per hour. This affects around 80 percent of all roads in the city. The speed limit applies to everyone on the road and bike path, including scooters, electric bikes, buses, and taxis. Trams, buses and taxis can continue to drive at 50 kilometers per hour in special lanes.

The plan was announced in December 2022. The new 30 km/h speed limit signs were already installed in October with a sticker stating that the new speed limit applies from December 8. Most of these stickers were scheduled to be removed during the overnight hours. The process was started by Melanie van der Horst, the alderman in charge of traffic policy in Amsterdam. The D66 politician removed the first sticker at the Meeuwenlaan in Amsterdam-Noord on Thursday evening.

Despite the overnight change, enforcement of the slower speed limit will happen more gradually. A spokesperson for the Public Prosecution Service told ANP that drivers need an opportunity to get used to the new speed limit. Additionally, roads will be monitored where speeding happens more regularly, which could lead to clearer road markings and the temporary placement of speeding cameras.

The maximum speed will be more clearly indicated on each street with traffic signs. “A different speed limit will take some getting used to, of course, especially for people who are behind the wheel every day. But in our city, we want to be considerate of others,” the municipality wrote. The new speed limit should result in 20 to 30 percent fewer serious accidents. Noise pollution should also decrease, the city claimed.

Roads that remain 50 kilometers per hour, such as the Weesperstraat, the Prins Hendrikkade, and the Piet Heinkade, will get extra markings to make the difference clear. However, due to the rainy weather, the municipality noted that not all road markings have been applied yet.

More information about where the new speed limit applies can be found on the city's website.