Amsterdam is preparing to lower its speed limits to 30 kilometers per hour. The measure will only take effect on December 8, but from Monday, the city will install almost 5,000 new speed signs, adjust 170 traffic lights, and take other “infrastructural measures,” the municipality said. It is also launching a campaign with the slogan: “We drive 30 for each other.”

The new 30-kilometer speed signs will initially have stickers stating that the new speed applies from December 8. The stickers will be removed the night before. Adjusting the lines on the 30-kilometer roads will only occur after December 8.

The municipality wants safer and quieter traffic in the capital. More than 80 percent of the roads will, therefore, become 30-kilometer roads. In some places, public transport must also run at 30. Buses and trams running on a separate track will still be allowed to drive 50 kilometers per hour. The new speed limit should result in 20 to 30 percent fewer serious accidents. Noise pollution should also decrease. The municipality will monitor these changes together with transport companies and emergency services.

Secondary schools will also teach lessons about the change, and there is a test in which young people can experience the impact of a collision at 30 kilometers per hour and at 50 kilometers per hour. From January, LED signs and smiley faces will also be visible along the road to remind road users of the correct speed.