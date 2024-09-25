A broken overhead line at Schiphol Airport’s train station is impacting all train traffic to, from, and through the Amsterdam airport. About two-thirds of the trains on routes that run via Schiphol are not running on Wednesday morning.

Train traffic is still possible on all routes. “At every station where they normally stop, the trains also stop now, and you can get to Schiphol from every station, but, unfortunately, the wait is longer,” an NS spokesperson told the Telegraaf.

The overhead line broke on Tuesday evening, and ProRail workers have been working through the night to fix it. “Unfortunately, the repair has not yet been completed and fewer trains can run this morning,” the rail manager said on X.

On its website, NS reported that the broken overhead line affects the routes between the airport and Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Lelystad, and Leiden. Travelers can expect crowded trains and longer travel times. The international train to Paris and London is being diverted via a different route, and the train from Brussels will stop in Rotterdam, where people can transfer to other trains. The train to Brussels will also depart from Rotterdam as long as the problem persists.

The rail company hopes that things will be back to normal around noon.