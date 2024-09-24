Health insurer DSW will increase the premium for mandatory basic insurance by 9.50 euros per month next year, bringing the monthly premium for their basic health insurance package up to 158.50 euros. The increase of about 6.5 percent is roughly in line with what the Cabinet projected for 2025 in its budget proposal, and slightly less than what it announced in its plans for the four-year term.

DSW CEO Aad de Groot said in a statement on Tuesday the price hike was unavoidable due to rising healthcare costs. DSW is the first health insurer to announce its 2025 premium. Other insurers are expected to reveal their rates by November 12 at the latest, but premiums were generally expected to rise by roughly the same amount as last year, or about ten euros per month.

De Groot expressed concern over the affordability of health insurance, predicting premiums will surpass 200 euros per month in the coming years. “We’ve reached the limit of what people can afford for healthcare,” he said.

DSW also fears that many Dutch citizens may soon be unable to afford rising premiums. The company believes the system itself is the issue, as it is outdated. He also is skeptical about the Cabinet's plans to slash the mandatory deductible from 385 euros down to 165 euros, arguing it will force consumers to pay a higher monthly fee instead.

The health insurance executive is calling for a major overhaul of the system, advocating for less competition between insurers and a reduction in the monthly premiums of around 30 euros. He suggested healthcare costs could be further funded through income-based taxes.

“Market competition was introduced in 2006 to control rising healthcare costs and improve quality. The idea was that insurers could offer distinct policies by purchasing healthcare more efficiently. But the policies are nearly identical. Insurers now rely on commercial tactics—like voluntary deductibles or budget policies—to attract young, healthy customers, who are cheaper because they require less care,” De Groot said.

“We need to seriously consider how long we can continue increasing premiums,” he added. “In 2027, the deductible will be halved, which will push premiums even higher. By then, premiums could easily exceed 200 euros per month.”

The Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis (CPB) estimates that government plans to raise healthcare premiums to 198 euros per month by 2028. De Groot agreed with the projections from the policy analysis office.