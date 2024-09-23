The number of accidents involving fat bikes that have led to a person having to go to the hospital has increased significantly, according to VeiligheidNL. From April until June, there were 115 cases of somebody going to the first aid department (SEH) after an accident involving a fat bike. The first months of the year before April saw 25 people experience this. It happened 75 times throughout 2023. Almost half of the victims were 12 to 15 years old.

Of this group of young people that were wounded, 24 percent suffered an injury to the brain. That is double the number of incidents compared to a regular bicycle, as shown by the numbers provided by 14 SEH departments.

Because only some of the hospitals provided the figures and not all bicycle accidents recorded the type of bicycle involved, VeiligheidNL calls these figures the lower limit of the actual number of victims.

That is why VeiligheidNL is pleading for a minimum age of 16 to use a fat bike, as opposed to the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of the Dutch Parliament's plans, which is discussing an age limit of 14 and up. The knowledge center for brain injuries also wants the age limit to be implemented for all e-bikes, not just fat bikes.

"This not only promotes clarity of enforcement but also protects the majority of one of the most prominent and young risk groups," the organization said.

Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management Barry Madlener agrees that there should be no distinction between fat bikes and other electric bicycles, as the Tweede Kamer proposes.

He believes that manufacturers will adapt fat bikes by, for example, replacing the thick tires with smaller ones and installing an adjustable saddle.

The Tweede Kamer will vote on Tuesday on the motion to implement an age limit of 14 and up and an obligation to wear a helmet for fat bikes.

