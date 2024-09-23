The first suspect of sexual harassment on the street in Rotterdam will have to appear in court soon, said the municipality. A pilot has been running in Rotterdam, Arnhem, and Utrecht since July 1 to enforce the new article of law that criminalizes public sexual harassment.

In Rotterdam, this is being done with the aid of 13 specially trained investigative officers. Four of these officers work in regular clothing, and they are supported by two officers in uniform and followed some distance by two officers on bicycles who can be on the location quickly if needed. The test will take one year.

"Rotterdam has pushed for criminalizing sexual harassment on the street for a long time," said Alderman Pascal Lansink-Bastemeijer (enforcement). "Now that there is an article of law, we are committed to implementing the law as best as possible. We have one chance to get it right, one chance to protect victims of this degrading phenomenon, and that is this pilot. The fact that our enforcers have now succeeded in bringing a first case to court is an important breakthrough. We are still a long way from that, but I am proud of this."

Earlier this month, it was reported that punishing the culprits is tricky. The law assumes an "intrusive sexual approach in public that has an intimidating effect." The limits of freedom of expression and the interpretation of the action make it difficult to fine someone.

The official report is first submitted to the Public Prosecution Service for a quality test. If it complies, the Public Prosecution Service will take the case to court.

