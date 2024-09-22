A large fire on the site of a waste recycling plant in Son en Breugel, Brabant, releases a lot of smoke. According to the fire department, the smoke is rising high into the air in the direction of Best and Oirschot. Smoke can also be seen on the A2 highway.

The fire broke out at waste processor Remondis on the Ekkersrijt industrial estate in Son en Breugel, Brabants Dagblad reports. According to the newspaper, the fire broke out around 02:30 a.m. at a big waste mountain at the waste processor. The safety region reported that the mountain is 5 meters high, 7 meters wide, and 70 meters long, and enormous flames were coming out of it.

The fire department initially responded to the fire in Ekkersrijt at around 3 a.m. with three fire engines and a foam fire engine. A short time later, the fire scaled up to a very large blaze, and another fire engine was deployed.

The fire department carried out measurements in the area, and according to a spokesperson, no abnormal measurements were found. However, the fire department advises residents to keep windows and doors closed.