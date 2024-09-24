The Inspectorate of Justice and Security (JenV) is going to investigate the actions of the judicial organizations regarding the man who is suspected of a fatal stabbing incident at the Erasmus bridge in Rotterdam. The investigation revolves around "how judicial organizations that were involved in, among other things, the guidance and treatment of Ayoub M. acted," the inspectorate reported.

It had been announced earlier that the 22-year-old suspect from Amersfoort was known to the police and justice department. He had been ordered to undertake psychiatric treatment at a TBS facility years ago for attacking his mother, who he had stabbed in the neck and throat with a knife. Experts at the time concluded that the man had a mental disorder.

A spokesperson could not say which authorities are being investigated. According to a press release, the JenV Inspectorate does not supervise the actions of the Public Prosecution Service and the judiciary.

In a letter to Parliament, State Secretary Ingrid Coenradie pointed out that M. had been ordered to spend time in a TBS forensic psychiatric facility. “Under this measure, the person concerned must adhere to a number of conditions, with the probation service monitoring compliance. For example, the suspect had a treatment obligation as a condition.”

As the Cabinet member overseeing the matter, Coenradie did not want to delve deeper into the case, because the Public Prosecution Service is still investigating it. “However, I do think it is very important to form a picture of what happened in the run-up to the incident. This may lead to improvements for the future.”

In the stabbing in Rotterdam on Thursday evening, a 32-year-old German man was killed and a 33-year-old Swiss man was injured. The Public Prosecution Service suspects M. of murder with terrorist intent and attempted murder with terrorist intent. The suspect shouted, ‘Allahoe Akbar!’ several times during the stabbing, according to prosecutors.