The DCMR environmental service Rijnmond in Rotterdam received over 40 complaints regarding noise pollution during a military exercise on Wednesday morning. The noise was caused by low-flying helicopters from the Ministry of Defense.

Many Rotterdammers also complained about the noise on social media. The exercises started at 5 a.m. on Wednesday and continued until noon.

Several military helicopters flew circles above Rotterdam-Zuid and went low over houses on some occasions. Defense units also performed a landing on the Maassilo, which involved several helicopters hanging above the building while soldiers left the aircraft.

The municipality of Rotterdam's website said that Rotterdammers can also expect noise pollution on Friday between 5 a.m. and noon due to military exercises with helicopters. Soldiers of the Royal Netherlands Navy will also practice with vehicles, boats, and helicopters in the port area between October 1 and 3.

The Defense Department will be practicing for several days this month and next month with different disciplines in and above the city and port of Rotterdam under the name Helicopter Weapon Instructor Course Special Operating Forces. It is an urban exercise against terror in which cooperation between flying units and ground units is central.

A mail address has been opened by the Defense for people to report their complaints or any damage.