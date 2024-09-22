Ajax drew against Go Ahead Eagles on Saturday in the Eredivisie. The match finished 1-1. Eric Llansana had given Go Ahead the lead in Deventer before Davy Klaassen scored in his second match back for the club.

The closest the game came to a goal in the first half was a near-own goal from Josip Sutalo. The Croatian center-back spun away from the Go Ahead Eagles forward before attempting a pass back to Ajax goalkeeper Remko Pasveer. However, the pass was too hard, leaving Pasveer scrambling to clear the ball before it went into the goal.

Go Ahead Eagles forced Pasveer into a brilliant save in the 50th minute. Victor Edvardsen volleyed a cross to the back post with power towards the goal, but Pasveer showed superb reflexes to knock it over the goal.

It was the home side who had been more dangerous, and therefore, it made sense that they were the team to break the deadlock in the 64th minute. The ball bounced perfectly for Llansana, who side-footed it into the corner.

Davy Klaassen equalized five minutes later to score in his second match back with Ajax in his third spell at the club. The midfielder headed the ball home from a cross from Jordan Henderson. He joined the Amsterdammers on a free transfer last week.

There was a late scare for the home crowd in the Adelaarshorst as Brian Brobbey’s header was blocked by a defender in the 95th minute.

Ajax are currently ninth in the Eredivisie, but they have played two fewer matches than the other teams. They are level on points with Go Ahead Eagles, who are tenth.

Francesco Farioli’s side starts their European campaign on Thursday when they face Besiktas at home in the UEFA Europa League.

PSV continued their 100% winning start to their Eredivisie season on Sunday when they beat Fortuna Sittard 3-1 in Sittard.

The league leaders took the lead in the 16th minute. An attempt from a corner was blocked before it landed at the feet of US midfielder Malik Tillman, who hit it into the vacant net.

Fortuna equalized in the 31st minute. A corner was headed in by Ezequiel Bullaude, who broke PSV’s record for not having conceded from a set piece in 40 league matches.

PSV should have retaken the lead a few minutes later when Guus Til gave Mauro Junior a huge chance to score, but the Brazilians' effort was straight at the Fortuna goalkeeper.

It stayed 1-1 until the 69th minute. Tillman got his second of the game with a brilliant free-kick, which went in off the inside of the post to make it 1-2

The game was put to bed by PSV two minutes later. Ismael Saibari dribbled through the Fortuna midfield before his shot was palmed out to Luuk de Jong, who tapped it into the empty net.

PSV are top of the league with 18 points. Fortuna Sittard is 14th with six points in six games.

AZ Alkmaar also continued their impressive start, beating PEC Zwolle away on Friday night. Ibrahim Sadiq scored twice for the Alkmaarders in a 1-2 win. They are currently in second place, three points ahead of FC Utrecht, which beat Willem II in an exciting game on Saturday.