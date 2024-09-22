The last two starting groups at the Dam tot Damloop are not allowed to start. The organization of the Amsterdam running event has decided this due to the increasing heat, it announced on its website. "The heat is causing health problems for many runners. If we allow the run to continue, we cannot guarantee that we can provide everyone with the right medical care," the organization said.

Weer duizenden lopers voor de recreantenloop bij de #DamTotDamLoop van Amsterdam naar Zaandam. #DamTotDamLoop2024 pic.twitter.com/uGAmCZcVJA — Robby Hiel (@PersburoUNN) September 22, 2024

It is unclear how many runners are not allowed to go out because organizer Le Champion cannot be reached. According to local broadcaster AT5, this would concern approximately 8,000 participants, and the police have reportedly closed off the course.

Warnings were issued in advance for a tough edition, and Le Champion called on participants to slow down their running pace. "Run sensibly and keep an eye on your fellow runners," it was said. A spokesman for the event said earlier in the day that the situation was "manageable despite the warm weather."

The temperature rose to 23 degrees on Sunday afternoon. Overheating is lurking. Le Champion announced in advance that they would set up an extra water station and coolants on the course and after the finish. The last finish at the event was scheduled for 6 p.m.