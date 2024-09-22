Hundreds of people protested in Amsterdam on Sunday against the "PVV Cabinet." The organization states that almost 1,000 people participated in the demonstration.

"This PVV Cabinet wants to declare an "asylum crisis," but under Rutte, shelter places were deliberately cut. For decades, support for decent shelter has been undermined by racism. That is why we say: refugees are welcome," says spokesperson Ewout van den Berg of the organization Platform Stop Racism and Fascism.

After a few speeches, the activists gathered on the Spui and marched to the Dokwerker monument on the Jonas Daniël Meijerplein. Some participants carried protest signs, others flags, including Palestinian ones. Slogans were also shouted.

According to the social organization, the PVV Cabinet poses a "danger to our ideals of solidarity and justice because this government will commit itself to destroying these ideals." Furthermore, Platform Stop Racism & Fascism accuses the current government of destroying social services and welfare and destroying climate policy and human rights.

Asylum Minister Marjolein Faber wants to declare an asylum crisis to take stricter measures in the short term to reduce the influx of asylum seekers. The proposal is controversial, partly because it is questionable whether it is legally permissible. An asylum crisis must relate to an exceptional situation, such as a war or natural disaster. According to documents published on Thursday, officials of the Ministry of the Interior say that declaring the asylum crisis would be "democratically and constitutionally unacceptable."