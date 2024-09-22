Summer is officially over. The sun “crossed” the equator at 2:44 p.m. (Dutch time) on Sunday and is now over the southern hemisphere. This marks the beginning of astronomical fall for us.

When the sun is directly above the equator, the day and night are of equal length. This is called the equinox. From now on, the nights are longer than the days.

This year’s autumn will last until December 21, when winter begins. On this day, the sun is furthest away from us, at its southernmost point in the sky, an imaginary line that runs through countries such as Chile, Brazil, Madagascar, and Australia.

After this solstice, the sun returns. The days will be a little longer and the nights a little shorter. On March 20 next year at 10:01 a.m., the sun will cross the equator again, day and night will be the same length, and astronomical spring will begin.

For meteorologists, autumn has been underway for three weeks, as the meteorological autumn always begins on September 1.

Rain showers and lower temperatures this weekend

Although this weekend still had late summer temperatures of up to 25 degrees, it will be cooler, as expected in fall.

The week begins with slightly changeable weather. On Monday morning and Tuesday afternoon, in particular, some showers will move across the Netherlands, and thunderstorms are also possible. In addition, the weather will remain relatively calm with a weak to moderate but south-westerly wind, Weeronline reports.

From Wednesday onwards, rain will increase, with the first downpours in the southwest. In some places, 10 to 15 millimeters may already fall. While highs of 19 degrees will still be reached on Tuesday, afternoon temperatures on Wednesday afternoon will remain around 17 degrees.