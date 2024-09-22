A 14-year-old boy from Apeldoorn in Gelderland was seriously injured in Deventer, Overijssel, on Saturday evening, probably as a result of a robbery, the police reported. After the incident, the boy was taken to hospital, where he underwent surgery.

We doen nu onderzoek aan de Nico Bolkesteinlaan in #Deventer alwaar even voor 20.15 uur een gewapende beroving heeft plaatsgevonden. Het minderjarige slachtoffer is hierbij zwaar gewond geraakt. Hij werd met een steekwond met spoed overgebracht naar het ziekenhuis. 1/3 — Politie Overijssel (@POL_Overijssel) September 21, 2024

The minor was found stabbed and seriously injured on Nico Bolkesteinlaan in the east of the city. He was found on the road "near his fatbike", according to the police.

The police believe that the boy was attacked by multiple people, the AD reports. The perpetrators allegedly took personal belongings from the boy, according to the newspaper. The police were not available for comment on Sunday. A police spokesperson told RTL Nieuws that the perpetrators are still at large.

Police immediately began an investigation in the area where the boy was found. The investigation continued on Sunday. Police are asking witnesses to come forward.