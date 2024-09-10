Last year, 42 percent of Netherlands residents aged 12 or older had feelings of anxiety or depression in the past four weeks, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) and the Trimbos Institute reported based on the Health Survey. Anxiety and depression are most common among young adults, and women are more likely to struggle with this than men.

The percentage of Netherlands residents with anxiety or depression increased from 36 percent in 2014 to 40 percent in 2020. At the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2021, it spiked to 44 percent, a level that continued in 2022. Last year’s level was lower than in 2022, but still higher than before the pandemic.

Young adults between the ages of 18 and 25 are most likely to struggle with anxiety and depression. Last year, 53.1 percent reported experiencing these feelings in the preceding four weeks, up from 41 percent in 2014. Anxiety and depression are also very common among 25 to 40-year-olds at 47.9 percent, up from 35.3 percent in 2014. Among teenagers, anxiety and depression increased from 30.2 to 35.9 percent in that period.

The older two age groups also saw an increase in anxiety and depression since 2014, but it was less significant than for younger people. Last year, 40.8 percent of 40 to 65-year-olds experienced anxious or depressed feelings in the preceding four weeks, up from 36.2 percent in 2014. Among people 65 and older, this was 37,3 percent in 2023 and 36.4 percent in 2014.

Anxiety and depression are more common among women (48 percent) than men (37 percent). “This difference has remained approximately the same since 2014,” CBS said. The gender differences are most pronounced among teenagers and young adults. Last year, 66 percent of young women and 40 percent of young men aged 18 to 25 had feelings of anxiety or depression in the past four weeks. Among teenagers, it was 46 percent of girls and 27 percent of boys.