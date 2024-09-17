Wopke Hoekstra will get the Climate and Clean Growth portfolio in the new European Commission, sources told NOS. According to the broadcaster’s sources, Hoekstra seems pleased with the post, although Prime Minister Dick Schoof had hoped the Netherlands would get “a strong position,” aiming for an economic one.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will announce the names of the new European Commission on Tuesday. In recent weeks, Hoekstra was tipped to become the European Commissioner for Trade, but on Sunday, it became clear that the Netherlands would not get that position.

The former CDA Minister also had the climate policy last year when he replaced Frans Timmermans, who returned to Dutch politics. This time, he will also be involved in the European Union’s clean industry policy.

People around Hoekstra told NOS correspondent Kysia Hekster that Hoekstra’s job will become more important with the addition of the clean industry policy to his portfolio. “But other political groups are more skeptical: they believe that only the name of Hoekstra’s new job has become more important.”

Hoesktra will also have to deal with two European Commissioners above him who will be Vice Presidents in the new Commission. The Spanish social democrat Teresa Ribera and the French liberal Stéphane Séjourné will be responsible for the climate transition and industrial policy, respectively. “Hoekstra’s file touches on both of these portfolios. It will, therefore, be interesting how he will work with these two,” Hekster said.