Dutch author Yael van der Wouden and her book, The Safekeep, was shortlisted for the Booker Prize on Monday evening. The book, which has been translated in the Netherlands as De bewaring, is one of six candidates for the British literary award. The original list contained 13 other titles.

It is the first time that a Dutch person has been shortlisted for the Booker Prize, an award given out annually in the United Kingdom since 1969 for the best novel originally written in English. Previously, there were Dutch candidates for the International Booker Prize, which is awarded to authors and translators for works of fiction first produced in other languages.

Set in Overijssel after the War, The Safekeep tells the story of Isabel, who lives alone in her deceased mother's home. Life carries on quietly until suddenly her brother Louis and his new girlfriend Eva show up at her door to spend the summer with her.

The Booker Prize winner is awarded 50,000 pounds. The shortlist this year includes five women authors, and one male writer.

It is the first time in the prize’s history that so many women have been shortlisted in a given year. The winner will be announced on November 12.