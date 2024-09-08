A child from Friesland fell out of a window on Sunday morning and suffered serious injuries. The incident occurred in the town of Jubbega in the Schoterlandseweg, Omrop Fryslân reports.



Around 10:45 a.m, a rescue helicopter, several ambulances, and police vehicles arrived at the scene to assist. The child was rushed to the hospital.

The police have not yet been able to say anything about the circumstances of the child's fall, according to the local broadcaster.

Recently, small children have repeatedly fallen out of windows in the Netherlands. During this summer, young children in Rotterdam, Vlaardingen and Helmond were injured by falling out of windows. However, the police stated that all cases were accidents.