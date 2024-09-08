Since Friday, around 20,000 households in the province of Utrecht have used heat from purified, used hot water. According to the energy supplier Eneco and the Hoogheemraadschap De Stichtse Rijnlanden (HDSR), this was done using the largest heat pump in the Netherlands.

The heat pump is located at a sewage treatment plant in Utrecht, where the water comes from. A heat exchanger extracts the heat from the purified water, which comes from showers, taps, dishwashers, and washing machines. The heat pump increases the temperature to 75 degrees, after which the heating network supplies the water.

The heat is supplied to households in Utrecht and Nieuwegein. Earlier this year, Eneco wanted to develop a collective heating network for low-rise houses in the Utrecht district, including the wastewater treatment plant. However, constructing a heating network proved to be too expensive because the houses were too far apart. The energy supplier, therefore, discontinued the development of this heat network in April.

The municipality of Utrecht is now working on an alternative plan. According to various media reports, the municipality wants to set up its own heating company to make the entire city natural gas-free.