King Willem-Alexander thanked Spanish King Felipe for allowing crown princess Amalia to live and study in Madrid for a year while she faced threats in the Netherlands. The Dutch King expressed his thanks during a state banquet in the royal palace on Dam Square in Amsterdam on Wednesday evening. The Spanish King and Queen are on a state visit to the Netherlands.

Willem-Alexander said that “circumstances” required Amalia to live in Madrid for a while. “From there, she was able to continue her studies at the University of Amsterdam,” he said. “This was made possible by the kind efforts of many of your compatriots and yourselves. A touching demonstration of friendship at a difficult time. I’d like to express my heartfelt thanks to you and everyone else who helped arrange this.”

Princess Amalia also attended the state banquet. It is her first time playing an official role during a state visit. The crown princess is now living in Amsterdam again. Sources told NOS that the threat against her hasn’t disappeared, but measures make it possible for her to live and study in the Netherlands again.

The Spanish King Felipe and Queen Letizia arrived in Amsterdam on Wednesday morning. The two Kings then visited the Johan Cruyff Foundation, a Dutch-Spanish foundation that offers children with disabilities the opportunity to develop through sports. They also visited the port of Amsterdam, where a “green hydrogen supply chain” is in the works between the ports of Amsterdam and the Spanish city of Bilbao.

On Thursday, King Willem-Alexander and King Felipe will visit a business forum of Spanish and Dutch fintech and cybersecurity companies in The Hague and meet with several Ministers and politicians. Queen Maxima and Queen Letizia will meet with several youth organizations in Amsterdam to discuss young people’s mental health. They’ll also attend the 10th anniversary celebration of the Amsterdams Spaans Film Festival, among other things.