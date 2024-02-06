After threats against her kept Princess Amalia largely isolated to her parental home for nearly a year and a half, the Dutch crown princess has moved back into her student house in Amsterdam city center, several sources told Het Parool.

Amalia studies politics, psychology, law, and economics at the University of Amsterdam. Shortly after starting her studies in the autumn of 2022, she had to move back home due to threats made against her.

Locals have noticed extra security around the student home on Amsterdam’s canal belt. New cameras were recently installed, an employee of a nearby coffeeshop told the newspaper. And a neighbor regularly spots security guards.

In the summer of last year, it emerged that the police had arrested Mohamad E., an Amsterdam man allegedly tied to Ridouan Taghi, in November 2022. He’s suspected of preparing the murder or abduction of Princess Amalia.

Despite the suspect’s arrest, Amalia continued to be surrounded by tight security. It is not clear what prompted the decision to allow her to live in Amsterdam again. A spokesperson for the government information service RVD would not confirm nor deny to Parool that this was, in fact, the case. “For the sake of the princess’s privacy.”