Princess Amalia lived in Spain for over a year to escape the severe threats sent to her. She studied at the University of Amsterdam remotely from Madrid, often spending time and completing her work at Spanish academic institutions, sources confirmed to several media outlets, including the Telegraaf.

The heir to the throne had been looking forward to living and studying in Amsterdam, where she was to take part in the inter-disciplinary Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics program. Soon after her classes started, it emerged in September 2022 that she and Prime Minister Mark Rutte were named as possible kidnapping targets in plans orchestrated by organized crime figures.

A month later, her mother, Queen Máxima, confirmed Amalia was unable to leave the family's home, where she remained on her 19th birthday that December. The following January, Amalia was spotted with Máxima on an unannounced trip in Madrid. According to the Telegraaf, Amalia was already living in Madrid at that point.

Then, in August 2023, police arrested a 40-year-old man named Mohamad E. on suspicion he plotted to kidnap or kill the princess, an accusation he said was "insane." She returned to Amsterdam for her studies just two months ago, and moved into her student home in the capital.

The threat has not completely disappeared, according to ANP. Sources told the news outlet that several measures were implemented to make it possible for her to live and study in the Netherlands. Those measures were not specified.



