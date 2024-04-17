Richard K. claims he wasn’t himself when he killed 44-year-old Ineke Mussche and her husband, 38-year-old Przemyslaw "Sam" Czerniawski, in Weiteveen in January after a year-long dispute about the condition of a home the couple bought from him. The 50-year-old man expressed remorse for the murders during a pro forma hearing in the court in Assen on Wednesday.

According to the Public Prosecution Service, so far, everything in the investigation points to K. having a premeditated plan to kill the victims, according to Telegraaf reporter Saskia Belleman, posting live from the courtroom.

K. was sobbing when he read his statement about the murders on January 16. “Whatever happened before it. It does not justify what happened on January 16,” K. said. “It could have been so different and should have been so different.”

The man said he hopes Ineke and Sam’s loved ones “can find a lot of support from each other” and their children “can keep the beautiful memories of their parents.” Ineke and Sam’s 12-year-old son was home when K. killed his parents and likely witnessed his father’s murder. “Children should never lose their parents in this way,” the man said.

According to RTL Nieuws, the back of the court was full of K.’s supporters. Upon entering, K. looked at them with satisfaction, the broadcaster said.

The prosecutor couldn’t say much in court about the real estate conflict that preceded the “unbelievable drama” that was the double murder in the Gelderland village because the investigation is still ongoing. The authorities were aware of the feud, the prosecutor said.

So far, everything in the investigation points to K. planning to kill Sam and Ineke, the prosecutor said. Half an hour before the murders, K. sent an email to his family with his financial details “in case something happens.” He broke the cameras on a shed at Sam and Ineke’s home, armed himself, and blocked the car in which Ineke was driving.

K. shot Ineke in the head multiple times in her car, the prosecutor said. He then walked to the home, knocked on the door, and told Sam that Ineke had had an accident. When Sam opened the door, the man forced his way inside, punched Sam, stabbed him, and shot him dead, the OM said. Their 12-year-old son likely witnessed this. K. was clearly carrying out a premeditated plan, making this two counts of murder, the prosecutor said.

Shortly after the murders, K. did a livestream on social media in which he tearfully said that he did something terrible. His wife also went live on social media a short time later, saying her husband “completely lost it.”

K. denies planning to murder Ineke and Sam, his lawyer Justus Reisinger said. According to the lawyer, K. armed himself with legal and illegal weapons for self-defense and often sent emails with financial details to his family as a precaution on days that he did not feel well. He said Ineke honked her car’s horn repeatedly, and that triggered something in K., who acted on impulse.

It is not yet clear when K. will stand trial. He is still awaiting psychiatric assessment by the Peter Baan Center. That is expected to happen in May. The man will remain in custody for the time being.