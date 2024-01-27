Police in the Netherlands were already given a warning that double homicide suspect Richard K. could be a danger to the married couple with whom he was in a feud before he allegedly shot them to death earlier this month. Authorities were cautioned about the 50-year-old, who was in possession of a weapons permit, including by family members of one of the victims, reported Dagblad van het Noorden.

K. admitted he killed Przemyslaw "Sam" Czerniawski, 38, and his 44-year-old wife, Ineke Mussche. K. was distraught when he confessed to murders during a livestream on Facebook moments after the violence happened. It was the result of a year-long conflict between K. and the couple over the state of the property K. sold them in Klazienaveen. The Drenthe village is part of the municipality of Weiteveen, where K. resides, and the property included his parents' home.

K. is believed to have killed the Polish man at the home, and then chased the man's Dutch wife after she tried to flee. She crashed a car into a tree, then K. allegedly shot her at close range. The violence on January 16 was witnessed by one of their children. Prosecutors called the murders pre-meditated

Sources close to the investigation told Dagblad van het Noorden that the police already considered the possibility K. was a threat. They questioned whether he should keep his firearms license when the argument between K. and the victims was at an earlier stage.

Additionally, Mussche's father contacted police in Klazienaveen by letter about the situation on several occasions. The newspaper pointed out that the woman had already told a friend in October that K. threatened her life.

When asked about it, the Public Prosecution Service said K.'s assault was a "complete surprise to the police, and other authorities involved." A spokesperson told the newspaper, "Nobody saw this coming. We want to emphasize that it came as a huge shock to everyone that things got so out of hand.

However, one Weiteveen resident previously told the Telegraaf a different story. "This was coming," the neighbor said. The resident was saddened by the murders, but not terribly surprised.

Additionally, Czerniawski's brother also told Dagblad van het Noord that the couple wanted to move out. "There was always trouble with a 'crazy neighbor.' He and his wife were already looking for another home. The neighborhood was becoming a less and less pleasant place to live, my brother told my mother."

K. brought many weapons with him when he carried out the attack. Prosecutors have not commented on whether K. legally possessed all of the weapons, and which weapons were actually used to commit the brutal murders. Several firearms and a knife were found at the body of the Polish victim, the newspaper reported.

The case will next be reviewed in court on January 31, when it will be determined whether to extend K.'s pre-trial detention. The first public hearing will be held on April 17, when more information about the case and the status of the investigation will be released.