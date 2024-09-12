Martijn N., the former director of fashion platform Moam, denies accusations of sexual abuse of a string of men and boys. “I may have given too little space to say yes and no,” said N. (36) on Thursday on the first day of his trial at the court in Amsterdam. “But I deny any form of coercion.” N. was bullish, self-assured, and combative in court during the questioning.

The Public Prosecution Service (OM) is accusing N. of six counts of rape, two attempts of rape, and statutory rape of two 15-year-old boys. The incidents happened in Antwerp and Amsterdam between 2011 and 2021.

N. was a prominent figure in the Amsterdam fashion world who used to connect young talent with well-known designers at the old Moam. He came under fire in March 2021 when 28 men accused him of violent and sexually transgressive behavior in the Parool and NRC. The OM received 12 criminal reports in the end. Three of these were dismissed due to insufficient evidence.

“I know as well as anybody that I have not been a saint and was too dominant at times,” said N. “I may have sought the limits but did not cross them.” He believes that the police and press have used all their power to hunt him.

Prosecutors also have an attempt at serious assault, which N.’s boyfriend filed after an incident in Stockholm in 2015. According to N., this was an argument that escalated, which involved alcohol and both parties showing violent behavior.

In the hours-long questioning by the court, N. admitted that he has a very active sex life and has had hundreds of sex partners. He made many contacts on social media or dating apps like Grindr and Tinder. According to N., he has always been transparent about his sexual preferences, and he does not make it a secret that he likes to be dominant.

N. added that he finds it difficult to defend himself against the accusations as they happened years ago. He started crying during the afternoon about this fact.

The court has set aside four days for the case this week and next week. On Monday, the public prosecutor will present his view of the evidence and recommend a sentence. Before that, four victims will use their right to speak. Several victims have filed claims for damages.