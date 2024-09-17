An investigation into allegations of extensive sexual abuse of children at the hands of a single man in Barendrecht is currently focused on 19 minor-aged victims. The suspect has acknowledged the abuse of these victims, and has been questioned about "indecent acts" involving each of the children, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) confirmed in an update issued on Tuesday. Investigators do not believe the abuse involves more victims.

The child victims are "mainly at the end of primary school age," with students in the Netherlands often leaving primary school around 11 or 12 years of age. News of the abuse first surfaced a few days after the 45-year-old suspect was arrested on September 10, but few details were released in the days that followed.

The suspect was identified by the Telegraaf as Mels van B. The newspaper's sources said that many of the victims were houseguests who participated in activities with his children. He emerged as a suspect after a victim pressed charges against him, and he later turned himself in at a police station, the OM confirmed.

Authorities searched the man's home in the Zuid-Holland town south of Rotterdam, but they also carried out searches at a campsite in Hoeven, Noord-Brabant. The OM confirmed in its update that the man "regularly stayed" at this location. Evidence seized included mobile phones and data storage devices.

The OM did not state the nature or frequency of the abuse, citing privacy reasons. It also did not reveal biographical details about the victims, such as their age, gender, or place of residence. The OM and the police did not want to go public with more details immediately after the arrest, because they needed an opportunity to discuss the situation with the victims' parents.

Since his arrest, police launched a wide-scale investigation to determine what crimes took place. Aside from the searches of his home and the campsite, the police also interrogated the man at several different times. "There are currently no indications that there are more victims," the OM stated.

The suspect's home has been sealed off, and neighbors living near the Barendrecht residence have either refused to comment or have had little to say, Rijnmond reported this week. "This is shocking news. Everyone will see that," said Barendrecht Mayor Ronald Schneider. "I can well imagine that people who hear or read about this think, 'I never expected this in Barendrecht.'"

"We can well understand the concern of and impact on local residents," the OM said on Tuesday. "A sex crimes case is drastic and impactful for the victims and their loved ones. It is therefore important to remain calm. In this way, the police and the Public Prosecution Service can conduct the investigation, which is still in full swing, as best as possible."

Following the suspect's arrest, he was remanded into custody late last week by an examining magistrate. A court hearing on September 26 will determine if his pre-trial detention can be extended by up to 90 days.