Two people died in an apparent shooting in the Drenthe village of Weiteveen on Tuesday morning. The police arrested a 50-year-old man as a suspect. The incident may be the culmination of a long-running dispute, sources told RTV Drenthe.

The first report of a traffic accident with injuries was called in to the police at about 8:35 a.m. from the Bargerweg in Weiteveen. More police were dispatched to the scene in the hour afterward to help restore public safety and to handle a violent incident believed to involve gunshots.

Ambulances were sent on the ground to the location, and a trauma team arrived in a helicopter. Firefighters also sent a special unit to the area to provide assistance for first responders dealing with a shocking incident.

The Drenthe police reported the two fatalities on X shortly after 12:00 p.m.

The police cordoned off the area and are investigating what happened. Forensic investigators are at the scene, and police officers are talking to witnesses. The 50-year-old man is also in custody for questioning.

Thus far, police have yet to disclose a possible motive.