Two dead in apparent shooting in Drenthe village tied to ongoing feud
Two people died in an apparent shooting in the Drenthe village of Weiteveen on Tuesday morning. The police arrested a 50-year-old man as a suspect. The incident may be the culmination of a long-running dispute, sources told RTV Drenthe.
The first report of a traffic accident with injuries was called in to the police at about 8:35 a.m. from the Bargerweg in Weiteveen. More police were dispatched to the scene in the hour afterward to help restore public safety and to handle a violent incident believed to involve gunshots.
Ambulances were sent on the ground to the location, and a trauma team arrived in a helicopter. Firefighters also sent a special unit to the area to provide assistance for first responders dealing with a shocking incident.
The Drenthe police reported the two fatalities on X shortly after 12:00 p.m.
The police cordoned off the area and are investigating what happened. Forensic investigators are at the scene, and police officers are talking to witnesses. The 50-year-old man is also in custody for questioning.
Thus far, police have yet to disclose a possible motive.