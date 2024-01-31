The Noord-Nederland District Court in Assen ruled that Richard K., the 50-year-old man suspected of killing a couple in a long-running real estate feud, to remain in pre-trial detention for at least another 90 days. Prosecutors confirmed reports from the past few days that K. likely used firearms which he "obtained illegally," despite the fact he had a gun license.

"Everything indicates that the suspect used several firearms," the OM said on Wednesday. "The firearms found at the scene of the crime, and most likely used, were obtained illegally and were therefore not licensed. The police are investigating the origin of the weapons." The Dutch Forensic Institute (NFI) is currently investigating the guns found at the scene of the crime.

K., from Klazienaveen, is accused of premeditated murder in the deaths of Przemyslaw "Sam" Czerniawski, 38, and Ineke Mussche, 44. They were killed on January 16, 2024, at the Weiteveen home they purchased from K. over a year earlier. For the past few months, their back-and-forth arguing over the condition of the property had been escalating.

The conflict likely led up to the incident on January 16, when K. allegedly shot and killed Czerniawski inside the home, and then chased Mussche after she tried to flee. He is then accused of shooting her at close range after she crashed her car into a tree. The violence was witnessed by one of their children. K. confessed to the murders in a live video on Facebook before police took him into custody without incident.

K. is a licensed hunter and sports shooter, and he had a permit for six hunting weapons. However, the police were unaware of the guns that he used in the double homicide.

Police confirmed on Wednesday that they were reviewing their handling of the conflict, especially as officers could have demanded that K. temporarily or permanently relinquish his weapons amid the issues with Czerniawski and Mussche.

"As police, we always evaluate our actions in such impactful cases. In this specific case we are doing this in relation to the reports filed and complaints made by the suspect and the victim before the events on January 16, among other aspects. The possession of the suspect's licensed weapons is also part of this," police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Legal experts have expressed concern about the fact that K. was still allowed to own firearms, despite the months-long dispute with the victims, which also involved death threats. They have also specifically questioned why the police did not take action to remove K.'s firearms license after a fierce altercation between him and Czerniawski on January 14 in which police arrested Czerniawski. Reportedly, Czerniawski told police he believed K. would murder him and his wife two days before it happened.

"This is a complex case that requires a careful and complete analysis. That takes time and we want to take that time. It is currently unknown when we will be able to share the findings."

The first public hearing in the murder case is scheduled for April 17, when the court will receive an update on the status of the investigation.