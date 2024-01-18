Richard K., the man in custody for murdering two people in Weiteveen on Tuesday after a year-long dispute about a house sale, killed the victims in the presence of their minor son, sources around the investigation told AD. They described K.’s actions as unprecedentedly violent.

K. allegedly shot and killed 38-year-old Przemyslaw (Sam) Czerniawski and his 44-year-old wife Ineke in and near the home they bought from him on Bargerweg in the Drenthe village on Tuesday. This followed a year-long dispute about the condition of the home.

According to AD’s sources, K. first shot Ineke dead in her car after he had forced her off the road near the home. He then went to the house, where Sam and Ineke’s minor son very likely opened the door for him, and killed Sam.

It is unclear what exactly the boy, who recently started high school, saw. He was definitely home when his father was killed there. His mother’s murder happened about a hundred meters away. AD’s sources spoke of “horror” and “an unprecedented explosion of violence.”

Ineke previously posted on Facebook that K. had harassed and intimidated their son by riding a motorcycle around and around him. Both of Sam and Ineke’s children have been taken into care. It is unclear how they are doing.

The newspaper’s sources also said that K. very likely brought the firearm he used on both victims with him to the scene. K.’s wife suggested on social media that the victims threatened him with a firearm, which he took and used.

Shortly after the murders, K. posted a video online saying that Sam and Inneke had been threatening his family for a year, and he was trying to protect them. The police said on Wednesday that they received reports of “criminal conduct” from both sides.

K. will be arraigned on Friday.