The renovation of the Binnenhof complex in The Hague will cost at least 2 billion euros, outgoing Minister Hugo de Jonge of Home Affairs informed parliament on Tuesday. The complex of monumental political buildings is in much worse condition than initially expected, he said. De Jonge spoke of a “gigantic” but “unavoidable” amount.

In 2021, the residents of the Binnenhof, including the Eerste Kamer, Tweede Kamer, and several Ministries, moved out, and the contractors started dismantling the buildings. Three years later, it is becoming increasingly clear that the buildings are in worse shape than expected.

The construction workers have discovered much more asbestos than expected as well as multiple leaks, leading to many rotten walls and ceilings. They’ve also found several historical elements behind suspended ceilings that must be preserved.

Another setback is the increased construction costs. All of that, combined with making the political heart of the Netherlands as sustainable as possible, is leading to this enormous price tag.

The initial cost estimate for the Binnenhof renovation was 475 million euros in 2015. Last year, the estimate stood at 750 million euros. The new estimate is, therefore, more than double the previous one.

According to De Jonge, the government expected cost overruns at the start of the project and took them into account in the “disclaimers.” The Ministry of Finance’s treasury will cover the amount. There is no question about spending that money. “With the renovation, we can preserve this beautiful monument, the oldest government center in the world, for the future,” De Jonge said.