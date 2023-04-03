The renovation of the Binnenhof in The Hauge will take at least two years longer than planned. Due to nitrogen problems and considerably tightened safety requirements, among other things, the lower house of parliament, Senate, Ministry of General Affairs, and Council of State won’t be able to move back from their temporary accommodations to their own buildings until the end of 2028 at the earliest.

Minister Hugo de Jonge (Public Housing and Spatial Planning) announced the delay in a letter to the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of the Dutch parliament.

So far, the delay has not led to a significant cost increase. He currently estimates the total cost of the renovations at 750 million euros. That is about 16 million euros more than budgeted a year ago. The government adjusts the budget annually to take into account the rising costs of building materials, among other things.