The police arrested a 19-year-old Rotterdammer on Thursday on suspicion of planning a terror attack, The Public Prosecution Service reports. The suspect was brought to the prosecutor’s attention after a message from the intelligence service AIVD.

The man was arrested in his home, and his home was searched. No weapons or explosives were found in the search. Data carriers were confiscated. This could be either telephones or computers.

An examining judge decided on Friday that the man will stay in pre-trial detention for two weeks. He is only permitted to have contact with his attorney during this time.

The Public Prosecution Service has said that they cannot say anything else concerning the case for this reason. There is no other information about the preparation, the crime, or the motive.

