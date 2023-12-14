A Rotterdam resident was arrested in Rotterdam-Zuid on Thursday as part of an anti-terrorism operation. Three other suspects also were arrested in Denmark. They are suspected of planning a terrorist attack.

According to a spokesperson for the Dutch police, the suspect arrested in the Netherlands is a 57-year-old man from Rotterdam. He was arrested in Rotterdam-Zuid on Thursday morning and is wanted by, among others, Denmark in a terror investigation. The man was officially arrested at Germany's request. The police spokesperson mentioned that the two countries are conducting a joint investigation in which the suspect is involved.

Earlier on Thursday, Danish authorities held a press conference to announce the arrests of three suspects in Denmark and one in the Netherlands as part of an anti-terrorism operation. These individuals are suspected of planning an attack. During the press conference, the Danish police stated they are still searching for additional suspects and noted that the arrested individuals have connections with persons outside Denmark

Danish media stated that the arrests were made at multiple locations across the country. There appears to be a connection with a Danish banned gang, Loyal To Familia. The exact role of this group remains unclear, but according to an expert from the Danish public broadcasting service, it might involve weapons supply. However, the police have not confirmed this.

Earlier in the day, the Danish authorities had already reported several arrests without providing detailed information. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen described the situation as "extremely serious," the Associated Press reported. "It shows the situation we are in in Denmark. Unfortunately," she added.

The investigation is still in its early stages. Authorities have stated that they acted quickly to avoid any risks. The Danish police will maintain a heightened presence over the coming days, especially around Jewish institutions.

The threat level in Denmark has been at level four out of five for several years. Authorities believe the risk has increased due to deliberate damage to Korans by activists this year.

In the Netherlands, the terrorist threat level was increased to the second-highest point on Tuesday, with a warning of a “real chance” of an attack, according to the National Coordinator for Security and Counterterrorism (NCTV).