The Rotterdam resident arrested on Thursday in connection with an attack plan by Hamas is Nazih R., sources told the Telegraaf. He previously worked at a foundation suspected of raising funds for the terrorist organization. The head of that foundation, Amin Abou R., has been in custody since June.

The police arrested Nazih R. in Rotterdam at the request of the German authorities. The German Public Prosecution Service suspects him of looking for weapons to carry out a terrorist attack on Jewish institutions.

According to the Telegraaf, the man is connected to the Rotterdam foundation International Support Directly to the Poor (Israa), which raises money for Palestinian refugees. But the Public Prosecution Service (OM) suspects Israa of raising some 6 million euros for Hamas. The leader of the foundation, Amin Abou R. from Leidschendam, has been in custody since June on suspicion of terrorist financing.

Nazih R. was secretary of Israa until 2009, according to the newspaper. The man also previously served on the board of the Bab Al Jannah Foundation, a fundraising club for Palestinians. And last year, he raised money online for Ukrainian refugees.