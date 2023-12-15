The Rotterdam resident arrested on Thursday in connection with a planned attack by Hamas has been remanded in custody. He will remain in prison until the proceedings for his extradition to Germany are completed, a spokesperson for the Public Prosecution Service (OM) said on Friday.

The police arrested Nazih R. in Rotterdam at the request of the German authorities. The German Public Prosecution Service suspects him of being a “long-standing member” of Hamas, allegedly seeking weapons to carry out a terrorist attack on Jewish institutions. Three other suspected members of Hamas linked to Nazih R. were also arrested that day in Germany.

It is still unknown when the hearing on his extradition will be held at the International Legal Assistance Chamber of the Amsterdam District Court. R.'s lawyer still has the option to request a suspension, according to the OM spokesperson.

On Friday, de Telegraaf reported that the man is connected to the Rotterdam foundation International Support Directly to the Poor (Israa), which raises money for Palestinian refugees. But the Public Prosecution Service (OM) suspects Israa of raising some 6 million euros for Hamas.

Nazih R. was secretary of Israa until 2009, according to the newspaper. The man also previously served on the board of the Bab Al Jannah Foundation, a fundraising club for Palestinians. And last year, he raised money online for Ukrainian refugees.