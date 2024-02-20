A search is underway for a venomous shield-nosed cobra in Lelystad. The snake may have escaped from a home on Sont on Monday, though an animal expert told the municipality there is a good chance it could still be in or near the home in a place where it is warm and dry. Since the owner has not yet been able to locate it, and a bite from the snake can cause health problems, the city warned all residents living within 300 meters of the snake's owner.

"The chance of you being bitten is not high," the municipality said. "If it happens, a bite can cause pain, swelling, and symptoms of neurological failure." The municipality advised people in the area to close their windows and doors, and to keep their pets inside or on a leash.

The shield-nosed cobra is around 50 centimeters long, and a mix of cream, light brown and black. The cobra is a bit of an escape artist, but it prefers to avoid confrontations. Despite this, people are warned that they should not try to catch it if they see it.

Snake traps were set, and a specially-trained sniffer dog is looking for the cobra. A snake expert was also expected to sprinkle flour at different points. "This can show whether the animal crawls past it or through it," the municipality said.

"The snake is shy and does not search for humans. The animal looks for a quiet, warm place such as a cavity wall."

A venomous Green Mamba escaped from a residence in Tilburg in November, which Dutch biologist and television presenter Freek Vonk said was "really life-threatening." It was found a few days later behind a plasterboard wall in the attic of the owner's house.