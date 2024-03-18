A venomous snake that snuck off from its owner in Lelystad was finally found and captured on Monday, exactly one month after it went missing. The shield-nosed cobra was found on Sont, the same street where it escaped from a home in the Flevoland city on February 19. It was captured without incident, the municipality said in a statement.

"The resident who saw the snake reported it," the city said. That happened just after noon, and dispatchers acted quickly to send police and community service officers to the neighborhood to not only secure the scene, but also to keep the area quiet and calm. The owner of the snake was also contacted, who then hustled over to the home where the cobra was found a few minutes later.

The animal's owner "immediately caught the snake and stored it safely," police said. It was initially placed in a semi-transparent storage box, and some of the first responders at the scene took a moment to pose for a photo with the 50-centimeter long, cream and brown cobra.

"The snake was somewhat weakened by the cold but is otherwise healthy; it will be transferred as quickly as possible to a snake shelter outside Lelystad," the city said. Police said the snake was being taken to Serpo, a center in Rijswijk that specializes in reptiles.

When the snake escaped from the owner, it was believed to be either hiding within the home, or somewhere close where it could remain warm and dry. The snake is known for its ability to escape, but is generally not considered to be confrontational.

That said, a bite from the shield-nosed cobra can be troublesome. "If it happens, a bite can cause pain, swelling, and symptoms of neurological failure," Lelystad said in February. The city warned all residents living within 300 meters of the snake's owner, and advised them to keep pets inside or leashed up, and to keep windows and doors closed.

It was the second warning for a venomous snake on the loose in a short period of time. A green mamba escaped from a Tilburg home in November. Described as "life-threatening" due to the symptoms caused by its bite, the snake was recovered a few days later. It had been hiding behind a plasterboard wall in the attic of the owner's home.