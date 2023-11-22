The Greem Mamba that escaped from a home in Tilburg still hasn’t been found, a spokesperson for the Noord-Brabant municipality told NU.nl. On Tuesday, the municipality warned locals to be on the lookout for this extremely venomous snake and keep their distance if they should spot it.

The Greem Mamba escaped from a home on Goudenregenstraat. The owner discovered that it was missing on Monday. The snake is bright green and about 2 meters long.

Given how dangerous this snake can be, the municipality called in a team of experts to help look for the animal. They’re searching inside the house, as well as outside.

A bite from a Green Mamba is extremely dangerous. According to the Pretoria Zoo in South Africa, where the Greem Mamba is native, there have been cases of a bite turning fatal within as little as 30 minutes. Common symptoms include pain and swelling. More uncommon symptoms are necrosis, ataxia, drowsiness, dizziness, hypotension, difficulty breathing, vertigo, and paralysis.

These are “really life-threatening snakes,” Dutch biologist Freek Vonk told NU.nl. The Greem Mamba prefers dark and warm spaces. Vonk and the snake’s owner, therefore, expect that it is hiding somewhere inside instead of venturing out into the Dutch winter.

In principle, snakes aren’t out to bite people. They typically only attack in self-defense. But, they are also nervous creatures that can react very quickly, Vonk stressed. “Toughness can cost you your life,” he said. He urged anyone who spots the snake to keep their distance. If you get bitten, call the emergency number 112 immediately and stress the urgency of the situation.